This day in sports: Julie Krone rides into Triple Crown history

Julie Krone rode into thoroughbred racing’s record books on this date in 1993 when she and 13-1 long shot Colonial Affair beat Kissin Kris by 2 1/4 lengths in the Belmont Stakes on a windy, wet day at Elmont, N.Y. Krone became the first female jockey to win a Triple Crown race that day.

“My thoughts went back 15 years when I saw Steve Cauthen win and I said to my mom that I wanted to be a jockey and someday win the Belmont Stakes. Now it has all come true,” Krone said.

Cauthen rode Affirmed to greatness, beating Alydar in the Belmont to win the Triple Crown in 1978.

Krone’s historic day was touched by tragedy when the favorite Prairie Bayou fractured a leg on the backstretch and had to be put down after the race.

Advertisement

The Dodgers had a Friday night fireworks date at Dodger Stadium with the Colorado Rockies while the Angels were scheduled to play the Twins in Minneapolis in the second of a four-game series. Both games were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1925 — Willie Macfarlane of Scotland beats American Bobby Jones by a stroke in the second playoff round to win the U.S. Open at Worcester Country Club in Worcester, Mass. In the first 18-hole playoff, both Jones and Macfarlane shoot a 75. In the second, Jones fires a 73 to Macfarlane a 72.

1943 — Count Fleet, with Johnny Longden in the saddle, wraps up the Triple Crown with a 25-length romp over Fairy Manhunt in the Belmont Stakes. Count Fleet is such a heavy favorite that he goes off at 1-20 odds, which, in a field of three horses, eliminates wagering on place and show finishes.

Advertisement

1952 — At age 38, “Jersey Joe” Walcott pounds out a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles at Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia to retain the world heavyweight title. It is the fourth championship bout between the two popular fighters; Walcott had knocked out Charles nearly a year earlier. The match features Zack Clayton as the first African American to referee a world heavyweight championship fight.

1977 — In a breakthrough series that puts Portland on the NBA map, the Trail Blazers hold off the Philadelphia 76ers 109-107 to win the NBA Finals in six games. Portland is the first team in the 31-year history of the league to take four straight games after losing the first two. The Trail Blazers have 10 players 25-years old or younger, making them the youngest team win an NBA title.

1994 — Beth Daniel’s 20-under 268 at the Oldsmobile Classic at Walnut Hills Country Club in East Lansing, Mich., ties the LPGA record for 72 holes set by Nancy Lopez in the 1985 Henredon Classic. Daniels tops Lisa Kiggens by four shots.

1999 — Charismatic loses his bid to become the 12th winner of the Triple Crown when he fractures his left front cannon bone and sesamoid while running third to Lemon Drop Kid in the Belmont Stakes. Jockey Chris Antley pulls up in front of the grandstand at Belmont Park, which is packed with a New York-racing record crowd of 85,818, and gently holds the injured leg of the big chestnut colt until help arrives.

Advertisement

1999 — Germany’s Steffi Graf disappoints those expecting a changing of the guard in women’s tennis when she wins her sixth French Open singles title and her first Grand Slam championship in almost three years by beating top-ranked Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Graf is the first woman in the Open era to beat the top three players in the world at the same tournament. On her way to the final, Graf defeats No. 2 Lindsay Davenport and No. 3 Monica Seles.

2004 — A tiring Smarty Jones, ridden by Canadian jockey Stewart Elliott, loses his Triple Crown bid and his perfect record when Birdstone runs him down in the stretch to win a thrilling Belmont Stakes race. Birdstone, trained by Nick Zito, is a 36-1 long shot ridden by Edgar Prado and returns winning tickets of $74, $14 and $8.60.

2010 — Francesca Schiavone is the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam title, beating Samantha Stosur of Australia in the French Open final 6-4, 7-6 (2). Schiavone, two weeks away from turning 30, is also the oldest woman to win her first Grand Slam title since Ann Jones did it at Wimbledon in 1969 at 30.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press