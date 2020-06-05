Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jacksonville Jaguars players and coaches protest against police brutality

By Associated Press
June 5, 2020
9:57 AM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 

The Jacksonville Jaguars held their own protest Friday against inequality and police brutality, marching from their stadium to the steps of the local sheriff’s department.

“Today we say no more,” wide receiver Chris Conley said. “Today we see a nation that can’t await change, a city that won’t sit still or be quiet.”

Players were joined by their families, coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell.

The Jaguars started their march at 9:04 a.m. local time to signify the local 904 area code. The protest came two days after owner Shad Khan spoke against racism in a letter on the team website. He promised then the franchise would work toward a “timely response.”

Conley, wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt, spoke at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He said he cried when he saw the video of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was jogging when killed Feb. 23 in Georgia.

Marrone said the Jaguars are working on actions that they believe can make a difference. He also challenged the white community to take a step back, listen and learn.

“Let’s not make the same mistakes we’ve made,” Marrone said. “We need to stand together white and black to make this movement work.”

With the NFL allowing only coaches to return to their offices Friday and players still working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Jaguars could not take part in the march.

The team posted videos from a handful of players, including quarterback Gardner Minshew, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Aaron Lynch.

