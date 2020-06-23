Noose found hanging in tree at Sonoma Raceway
A makeshift noose was found hanging from a tree at the Sonoma Raceway in Northern California, and officials said they are investigating the incident.
Raceway President Steve Page said a “piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose” was found hanging from a tree Saturday behind a former administrative office, news outlets reported. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR.
The incident happened the day before a noose was discovered in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR.
The Sonoma Raceway the biggest auto racing venue in the Bay Area. Page said Saturday’s discovery is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.
Page also said he has asked staff and on-site business tenants to share any information or “any possible alternative explanation.”
Sonoma was closed over the weekend due the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR responded to a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage with a show of support for its only Black driver, but its fight remains with the Confederate flag, columnist LZ Granderson writes.
NASCAR driver Wallace has been a prominent activist in the sport and was instrumental in calling on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events.
He placed 14th at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Talladega on Monday.
