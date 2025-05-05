High school lacrosse: Girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings

More to Read

Linfield Christian vs. West Ranch at Valencia

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.