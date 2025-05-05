Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals

Mira Costa 10, JSerra 7

Marlborough 11, Santa Margarita 8

San Clemente 16, Redondo Union 14

Foothill 16, Mater Dei 4

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals

Corona de Mar at Loyola

Foothill at JSerra

Westlake at Mater Dei

St. Francis ar Santa Margarita

GIRLS

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals

Village Christian at El Segundo

Palos Verdes at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills at Corona del Mar

Anaheim Canyon at St. Margaret’s

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals

Trabuco Hills at Cate

Aliso Niguel at University, 6 p.m.

Westridge at Oaks Christian

Glendale at Dos Pueblos

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals

Huntington Beach at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m.

Village Christian at Oaks Christian

Aliso Niguel at St. John Bosco

Palos Verdes at San Clemente

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals

Linfield Christian vs. West Ranch at Valencia

San Juan Hills at Riverside King

Grace Brethren at Simi Valley

University at Agoura

