High school lacrosse: Girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings
- Share via
-
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals
Mira Costa 10, JSerra 7
Marlborough 11, Santa Margarita 8
San Clemente 16, Redondo Union 14
Foothill 16, Mater Dei 4
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals
Corona de Mar at Loyola
Foothill at JSerra
Westlake at Mater Dei
St. Francis ar Santa Margarita
GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
Village Christian at El Segundo
Palos Verdes at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills at Corona del Mar
Anaheim Canyon at St. Margaret’s
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals
Trabuco Hills at Cate
Aliso Niguel at University, 6 p.m.
Westridge at Oaks Christian
Glendale at Dos Pueblos
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
Huntington Beach at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m.
Village Christian at Oaks Christian
Aliso Niguel at St. John Bosco
Palos Verdes at San Clemente
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals
Linfield Christian vs. West Ranch at Valencia
San Juan Hills at Riverside King
Grace Brethren at Simi Valley
University at Agoura
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.