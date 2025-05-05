High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Pool Play (Round 2 of 3)
Pool A
#8 San Clemente at #1 Mira Costa
#5 Beckman at #4 Corona del Mar
Pool B
#7 Redondo Union at #2 Huntington Beach
#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Loyola, Wednesday
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei at Edison
El Segundo at St. Francis
Burbank Burroughs at St. Margaret’s
Santa Margarita at Peninsula
DIVISION 3
Los Alamitos at Tesoro
North Torrance at San Marino
Warren at Santa Monica
Orange Lutheran at Mission Viejo
DIVISION 4
Westlake at Corona Santiago
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Santa Barbara
Dos Pueblos at Crean Lutheran
Sage Hill at Royal
DIVISION 5
Oak Park at Newbury Park
Esperanza at Wiseburn Da Vinci
Kennedy at California
Rancho Alamitos at Vista Murrieta
DIVISION 6
Rio Hondo Prep at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Oxford Academy at Village Christian
OC Pacifica Christian at Laguna Blanca
El Toro at Yucaipa
DIVISION 7
Brea Olinda at Lakewood
La Serna at San Jacinto
San Gabriel Academy at Jurupa Valley
Brentwood vs. Hawthorne MSA at Bud Carson Middle School
DIVISION 8
Carpinteria at Lancaster Desert Christian, 4 p.m.
Katella at Southlands Christian
Channel Islands vs. Wildwood at Crossroads
Alta Loma at Avalon
DIVISION 9
Heritage vs. CAMS at McBride School, Long Beach
San Jacinto Valley at Firebaugh
Whittier Christian at Downey Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Yeshiva, 6:30 p.m.
Note: Division 1 pool play (third round), semifinals in Divisions 2-9 May 10; Finals in all divisions May 16 or 17.
