High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Pool Play (Round 2 of 3)

Pool A

#8 San Clemente at #1 Mira Costa

#5 Beckman at #4 Corona del Mar

Pool B

#7 Redondo Union at #2 Huntington Beach

#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Loyola, Wednesday

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 2

Mater Dei at Edison

El Segundo at St. Francis

Burbank Burroughs at St. Margaret’s

Santa Margarita at Peninsula

DIVISION 3

Los Alamitos at Tesoro

North Torrance at San Marino

Warren at Santa Monica

Orange Lutheran at Mission Viejo

DIVISION 4

Westlake at Corona Santiago

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Santa Barbara

Dos Pueblos at Crean Lutheran

Sage Hill at Royal

DIVISION 5

Oak Park at Newbury Park

Esperanza at Wiseburn Da Vinci

Kennedy at California

Rancho Alamitos at Vista Murrieta

DIVISION 6

Rio Hondo Prep at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Oxford Academy at Village Christian

OC Pacifica Christian at Laguna Blanca

El Toro at Yucaipa

DIVISION 7

Brea Olinda at Lakewood

La Serna at San Jacinto

San Gabriel Academy at Jurupa Valley

Brentwood vs. Hawthorne MSA at Bud Carson Middle School

DIVISION 8

Carpinteria at Lancaster Desert Christian, 4 p.m.

Katella at Southlands Christian

Channel Islands vs. Wildwood at Crossroads

Alta Loma at Avalon

DIVISION 9

Heritage vs. CAMS at McBride School, Long Beach

San Jacinto Valley at Firebaugh

Whittier Christian at Downey Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills at Yeshiva, 6:30 p.m.

Note: Division 1 pool play (third round), semifinals in Divisions 2-9 May 10; Finals in all divisions May 16 or 17.

