The top 20 high school softball rankings
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.
Rk, School, Record
1. Rosary, 24-2-1
2. Norco, 24-3
3. Orange Lutheran, 22-4
4. La Mirada, 22-4
5. Ganesha, 22-4-1
6. Oaks Christian, 19-4
7. Etiwanda, 20-3
8. Ayala, 18-2
9. Fullerton, 20-7
10. Murrieta Mesa, 15-7-1
11. Huntington Beach, 19-7
12. Cypress, 18-9
13. Saugus, 22-4
14. Anaheim Canyon, 19-8
15. El Modena, 18-8
16. Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-10
17. Camarillo, 19-4
18. JSerra, 14-13
19. Santa Margarita, 18-9-1
20. Mater Dei, 16-11-1
