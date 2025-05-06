Advertisement
High School Sports

The top 20 high school softball rankings

Leighton Gray of Norco High waits for a pitch while in the batter's box.
Leighton Gray of Norco High is having a big softball season.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.

Rk, School, Record

1. Rosary, 24-2-1

2. Norco, 24-3

3. Orange Lutheran, 22-4

4. La Mirada, 22-4

5. Ganesha, 22-4-1

6. Oaks Christian, 19-4

7. Etiwanda, 20-3

8. Ayala, 18-2

9. Fullerton, 20-7

10. Murrieta Mesa, 15-7-1

11. Huntington Beach, 19-7

12. Cypress, 18-9

13. Saugus, 22-4

14. Anaheim Canyon, 19-8

15. El Modena, 18-8

16. Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-10

17. Camarillo, 19-4

18. JSerra, 14-13

19. Santa Margarita, 18-9-1

20. Mater Dei, 16-11-1

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

