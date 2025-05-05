High school boys’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and pairings
CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION I
First Round
#1 Taft, bye
#8 Cleveland d. #9 Verdugo Hills, 31-29, 25-18, 26-24
#5 Marquez d. #12 Birmingham, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22
#4 South East d. #13 Narbonne, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17
#3 Marshall, bye
#6 Kennedy d. #11 South Gate, 25-15, 23-25, 31-29, 25-21
#7 Van Nuys d. #10 Fremont, 25-19, 23-25, 31-29, 25-21
#2 Carson, bye
DIVISION II
First Round
#17 LACES d. #16 Math & Science College, 3-1
#13 Reseda d. #20 Rancho Dominguez, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18
#14 San Pedro d. #19 Jordan, 3-2
#18 Bravo d. #15 Los Angeles, 25-21, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-13
DIVISION III
First Round
#17 Annenberg at #16 Animo Robinson, 4 p.m.
#20 King/Drew at #13 Stern, 4 p.m.
#19 San Fernando d. #14 Animo De La Hoya, 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 25-21
#18 Smidt Tech at #15 Animo Bunche, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
First Round
#17 Sotomayor d. #16 Jefferson, 3-0
#20 Belmont d. #13 USC Hybrid, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18
#19 Animo Watts at #14 Neuwirth Leadership, 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22
#15 West Adams d. #18 Alliance Bloomfield, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
DIVISION V
First Round
#17 USC-MAE d. #16 Teach Tech Charter, 25-17, 25-6, 26-24
#13 Community Charter d. #20 Aspire Ollin, 24-26, 25-19, 32-30, 25-13
#14 New West at #19 Alliance Marine-Innovation, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
#18 Alliance Health Services at #15 Academia Avance, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7
OPEN DVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#8 Grant at #1 Venice, 7 p.m.
#5 Palisades at #4 Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
#6 Eagle Rock at #3 El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
#7 University at #2 Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Note: Second Round in Divisions II-V, May 8 at 4 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Division I, May 8 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Divisions II-V, May 12 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Open and Division I, May 13 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Division DII-V, May 14 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).
