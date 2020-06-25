Los Alamitos to begin two-week horse racing season Friday

Los Alamitos, which steps in to fill holes in the near year-long Southern California horse racing schedule, picks up as usual with a two-week season starting Friday, although no spectators will be allowed.

It will run three days this week and four days next week before the meet closes July 5. Next Thursday will mark the first time since Dec. 12, 2019, that live racing was held in Southern California on that day. The card was also held at Los Alamitos.

Racing has mostly been three days a week, unless there is a holiday Monday card. Del Mar opens July 10 and will run three days a week plus Labor Day. Most trainers will send the majority of their horses directly to stable at Del Mar starting today at 9 p.m. and over the next few days. Horses will be allowed to work on the track starting Sunday morning.

Because the Kentucky Derby was moved to Sept. 5, Los Alamitos will have two Kentucky Derby prep races for the first time this year. The Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby on July 4 is a lower level prep race worth 20-8-4-2 points. It would join the Los Alamitos Futurity in December, which would be qualifying for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

There is an additional stakes July 4 with the Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M. Stakes for fillies and mares.

The remaining stakes race in the seven-day meeting is Saturday with the $100,000 Soi Phet for Cal-breds 3 and older going a mile. The race, formerly known as the Bertrando Stakes, was named for Soi Phet, who retired from racing last year at 11. He won the race four times.

Post every day is 1 p.m.