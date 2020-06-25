Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Los Alamitos to begin two-week horse racing season Friday

Handlers parade race horses before the third race at the Los Alamitos Race Course.
With the Kentucky Derby moving to Sept. 5, Los Alamitos will have two Kentucky Derby prep races for the first time this year.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
June 25, 2020
12:28 PM
Share

Los Alamitos, which steps in to fill holes in the near year-long Southern California horse racing schedule, picks up as usual with a two-week season starting Friday, although no spectators will be allowed.

It will run three days this week and four days next week before the meet closes July 5. Next Thursday will mark the first time since Dec. 12, 2019, that live racing was held in Southern California on that day. The card was also held at Los Alamitos.

Racing has mostly been three days a week, unless there is a holiday Monday card. Del Mar opens July 10 and will run three days a week plus Labor Day. Most trainers will send the majority of their horses directly to stable at Del Mar starting today at 9 p.m. and over the next few days. Horses will be allowed to work on the track starting Sunday morning.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will be held in front of a limited number of spectators at Churchill Downs

Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sports

Kentucky Derby will be held in front of a limited number of spectators at Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby will be held with limited spectators, Churchill Downs announced on Thursday. The exact number of people has not been determined.
Advertisement

Because the Kentucky Derby was moved to Sept. 5, Los Alamitos will have two Kentucky Derby prep races for the first time this year. The Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby on July 4 is a lower level prep race worth 20-8-4-2 points. It would join the Los Alamitos Futurity in December, which would be qualifying for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

There is an additional stakes July 4 with the Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M. Stakes for fillies and mares.

The remaining stakes race in the seven-day meeting is Saturday with the $100,000 Soi Phet for Cal-breds 3 and older going a mile. The race, formerly known as the Bertrando Stakes, was named for Soi Phet, who retired from racing last year at 11. He won the race four times.

Post every day is 1 p.m.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement