Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game because of COVID-19 pandemic

The 2019 Hall of Fame Game ball
The Hall of Fame Game, which annually kicks off the NFL’s preseason, has been canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns.
(David Richard / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
June 25, 2020
7:18 AM
Share

The first step of the 2020 NFL season? Whistled for a false start.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has canceled the Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio, an individual with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak on the record confirmed.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is preparing to announce Thursday that the game will take place next year, the source said.

On its website this week, the Hall of Fame addressed the possibility of the game being canceled and outlined some scenarios for the annual induction ceremony, which this year honors the NFL’s 100th anniversary.

Advertisement

The Hall raises the possibility that the enshrinement for five modern-day selections, along with two coaches and three contributors, could be combined with the Centennial Celebration slated for Sept. 16-19, when 10 selections from the seniors pool will be inducted.

Other possibilities are an enshrinement ceremony during Easter weekend, or inducting two classes next summer.

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement