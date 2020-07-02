Kobe Bryant will be featured on the cover of ‘NBA 2K21 Mamba Edition’

The popular video game series “NBA 2K” has announced a “Mamba Forever Edition” for its latest installment.

One guess as to who appears on the cover.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, a.k.a. the Black Mamba, was revealed Thursday as the third and final athlete to be featured on the cover of the upcoming “NBA2K21" release.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will appear on the front of the game for current-generation consoles. Zion Williams, picked No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 draft, is on the cover for the next-generation consoles.

The “Mamba Edition” will be available for both generations of consoles and feature hand-painted portraits of Bryant. The current-generation cover shows him in his No. 8 jersey, and the next-generation version shows him in his No. 24 jersey.

Mamba Forever 💜💛 A closer look at the covers



We love and miss you Kobe #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/Jf1M5kUewx — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

No release dates have been announced, but the titles are available for preorder.

Bryant appeared on the cover of “NBA2K10,” following the Lakers’ 2008-09 NBA title.