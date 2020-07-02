Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Nine more NBA players test positive for the coronavirus

By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
July 2, 2020
10:15 AM
Nine more NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 between June 24 and 29, the NBA and NBPA, the union that represents the league’s players, announced on Thursday.

The league has tested 351 players, with 25 testing positive — more than 7% of the league. Team staff members have been far more effective at avoiding the virus, with just 10 of the 884 people tested returning positives.

Teams are scheduled to head to Orlando, Fla., beginning Tuesday in preparation for the league’s resumption of games on July 30. Cases continue to spike in Florida and in Orange County, where Walt Disney World is located. Players will stay at three separate Disney hotels and compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Players and staff who test positive must remain in self-isolation until meeting public health protocols (usually two negative tests more than 24 hours apart). They must also be cleared by a physician.

