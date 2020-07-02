Three more SoFi Stadium construction workers test positive for COVID-19

Three more construction workers at SoFi Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19, the joint venture overseeing the $5-billion project told trade partners Thursday in emails reviewed by The Times. Twenty-eight workers are known to have tested positive; 10 of the cases have been announced since June 23.

According to the emails from Turner-AECOM Hunt, the latest cases consist of a person working in Level 4 of the stadium and two people working on the attached performance venue.

Two of the workers are asymptomatic and the third has “minor symptoms,” the emails said.

Developers announced earlier this week that the stadium is 97% complete. About 3,000 workers are on the 298-acre site each day.