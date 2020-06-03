Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Ninth construction worker at SoFi Stadium tests positive for COVID-19

Freeway traffic passes in front of the SoFi Stadium on March 4.
A ninth construction worker at SoFi Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to trade partners by Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the project.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
By Nathan FennoStaff Writer 
June 3, 2020
1:01 PM
Another construction worker at SoFi Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19, the ninth known case of the illness among workers on the $5-billion development in Inglewood.

According to an email sent to trade partners Tuesday by Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the project, the latest positive test result came from a person working on an artificial lake at the park south of the stadium.

The email said the worker was last on the 298-acre job site May 28, felt ill and was tested the same day. He is self-quarantined at home with “minor symptoms.”

The other members of the worker’s crew — it’s not clear how many — are being tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

Last week, the joint venture notified trade partners about three workers who tested positive. All of them last worked at the site May 22.

The first major event at the stadium is scheduled to be a preseason NFL game between the Rams and the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14.

Nathan Fenno
Nathan Fenno is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations, features and in-depth stories.
