NHL says 23 players tested positive for COVID-19 since start of small-group workouts

The NHL, which over the weekend reached a tentative agreement with the NHL Players’ Assn. on protocols for training camp and resuming the season, said Monday 23 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since players were allowed to participate in voluntary, small-group workouts at teams’ training facilities. Those workouts are part of Phase 2 of the NHL’s four-part Return to Play plan, which projects the season will restart in late July or early August.

In the latest of the periodic news releases the league has issued to update COVID-19 testing results, the NHL said 396 players reported for workouts and 2,900 tests had been administered as of Monday.

“In addition, since June 8 (the opening of Phase 2), the League is aware of 12 additional Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 Protocol,” the release said. “All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or Clubs.”

Ten players previously tested positive after the NHL paused its season March 12.

Advertisement

According to published reports, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to frequent testing and tightly controlled “bubbles” as part of an overall plan to minimize the risks of contracting or spreading COVID-19 when play resumes. Training camps are likely to open next week and to last about 10 days, after which teams would head to one of two playoff hub cities. The hubs have not been announced but Canadian media outlets reported that Edmonton and Toronto will be the sites.

The league and the NHLPA reportedly are near common ground on an extension of the current collective bargaining agreement and will present that memorandum of understanding, along with the agreement on protocols, to players and the Board of Governors for approval this week.

The protocols will feature extensive testing for players, coaches, team staffers, and the hotel and arena workers they encounter while in the playoff bubble. Each team will be permitted to bring a maximum of 52 players to the hub site. Players will be permitted to opt out without penalty. NHL players don’t get paychecks during the playoffs but will share playoff money.

Advertisement

In addition, the league or the union can postpone, delay or cancel games if player health and safety are at risk. However, a single positive test wouldn’t be sufficient grounds to stop play or cancel the expanded, 24-team tournament.