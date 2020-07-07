Brad Pye Jr., first Black sports broadcaster in L.A. and civic leader, dies at 89

Brad Pye Jr. was only 12 years old in 1943 when he paid a friend $5 to drive him from his home in Plain Dealing, La., to Los Angeles. For the next four years, he lived alone on Central Avenue until his mother joined him.
The uncertainty in front of the preteenager gained clarity while he attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where he found a love for sports and journalism. He completed odd jobs as a shoe shiner, a gas station attendant and a factory worker, but his passion for telling stories burned bright.
And though he didn’t know it at the time, that passion over the span of decades would manifest itself in real change — not only for himself, but for others who looked like him.
Pye, the first Black sports broadcaster in Los Angeles who rose through the ranks as a leader and administrator at news agencies, sports organizations and city services, died peacefully in his sleep July 5 at his home. He was 89.
When Amber Pye-Blacknard first told her son the story of her grandfather “hitchhiking” to Los Angeles, she said he jokingly didn’t believe it. But she loves the tale because it illustrates the grit and will he showed to give himself and his family a better life.
“When I think about that, it really doesn’t give us any excuse to complain or not be determined to make something of ourselves,” said Pye-Blacknard, 37.
Pye served as the sports director for four African American radio stations — KGFJ, KJLH, KACE and KDAY — for 21 years. He was also sports editor of the Los Angeles Sentinel, a Black-owned and -operated newspaper in the city, for nearly three decades.
Pye wrote and spoke on sports news of the day with a Black perspective. He also created personal catchphrases during his radio broadcasts such as “switch reels” and “have a ball.”
Most notably, Pye aggressively used his platform to advance equality among Black athletes and journalists alike. He fought for Black reporters to obtain press credentials at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and integrate it. He also led a campaign for USC to recognize Black football player Brice Taylor, the school’s first All-American in the 1920s, to be included in the official media guide.
“Brad Pye is maybe one of 10 guys throughout the country who are the pillars of the Black press,” said Danny Bakewell Sr., publisher of the Sentinel. “In Los Angeles, I don’t think he had an equal. I’m proud to have known him as a friend and proud to have had him associated with the paper. He made us better.”
Pye used his connections and status to recruit Black athletes onto college and professional teams in the state. Bakewell, who knew Pye for 50 years, said Pye had strong working relationships with sports icons such as Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson and Jesse Owens. A black-and-white photo shows Pye shaking hands with Ali. A separate photo from 1988 shows Pye in a bow tie posing with Michael Jordan while holding a plaque.
Bakewell described Pye as a “good man.” Some people may have thought Pye could be difficult at times, he said, but he always believed Pye was ethical, fair and had a keen sense for sniffing out and addressing problems.
“Nobody wanted Brad Pye’s pen to be on the other side of them,” Bakewell said. “His pen was lethal, and people knew his pen was just and right.”
The Los Angeles Angels hired him in the public relations department in 1961, making him the first Black person to hold that role in Major League Baseball. He later became the first Black administrator in the American Football League under then-AFL commissioner and eventual Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis.
Pye made contributions to the area outside sports, too. He became the first Black president of the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Board of Commissioners. He then served as the Assistant Chief Deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn and later Supervisor Yvonne Brathwaite Burke.
As a grandfather, Pye was loving and thoughtful, Pye-Blacknard said. Pye took her to Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami and also to Los Angeles Lakers games, she said. She stayed with him during the summers in high school, and when she graduated, he bought her a new, lime green Hyundai Accent. Looking back, Pye-Blacknard doesn’t view these things as materialistic, but as genuine gestures that showed how much Pye loved and cared for her.
Pye ran for a City Council seat in 1991 but lost. In 1993, he became Division Chief of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, eventually retiring from the county in 2011.
The City of Los Angeles named the gym inside the Saint Andrews Recreation Center the Brad Pye Jr. Athletic Center in 2015. One year later, the Sentinel appointed Pye Sports Editor-Emeritus, allowing him to write on a range of topics.
Pye is survived by his daughters, Jill White, Jenice Pye-Conkrite, Jan Pye and Sharee Hollis, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Prye, and son, Brad Pye III. Funeral services are pending.
1/23
Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, Mary Higgins Clark and more.
(Los Angeles Times)
2/23
Carl Reiner first came to national attention in the 1950s
on Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows,” where he wrote alongside Mel Brooks, Neil Simon and other comedy legends. He later created “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” one of TV’s most fondly remembered sitcoms, and directed hit films including “The Comic” (1969), starring Van Dyke; “Where’s Poppa?” (1970), starring George Segal and Ruth Gordon; “Oh, God!” starring George Burns and John Denver; and four films starring Steve Martin. He was 98.
(Associated Press )
3/23
Wisecracking straight man Fred Willard
rose to prominence playing an amateur actor in the 1996 film “Waiting for Guffman.” He won an American Comedy Award for his role as an over-the-top dog show host in the 2000 film “Best in Show,” and spent three seasons on the hit CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” as the conservative middle-school vice principal Hank MacDougall, earning three Emmy nominations. He was 86.
(Suzanne Tenner / HBO)
4/23
The flamboyant, piano-pounding Little Richard
roared into the rock ‘n’ roll spotlight in the 1950s with hits such as “Tutti-Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly.” The Georgia native’s raucous sound fused gospel
fervor and R&B sexuality, profoundly influencing the Beatles, James Brown (who succeeded him in one of his early bands), Jimi Hendrix (one of his backup musicians in the mid-'60s) and Bruce Springsteen. He was 87.
(Boris Yaro / Los Angeles Times)
5/23
Roy Horn was the dark-haired half of Siegfried & Roy, the German-born illusionists whose disappearing white tigers and lions made them one of the biggest draws on the Las Vegas Strip. Horn reportedly had never had an onstage accident with the cats until 2003, when the tiger Mantecore, above, attacked him at the Mirage Hotel & Casino, severely wounding his neck. He was 75.
(Siegfried & Roy)
6/23
Don Shula was the NFL’s winningest coach
, leading the 1972 Miami Dolphins to the league’s only undefeated season. He coached the Baltimore Colts to one Super Bowl and the Dolphins to five, winning Lombardi Trophies after the 1972 and ’73 seasons. He was 90.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7/23
Among his 40-odd films, burly Brian Dennehy
played a sheriff who jailed Rambo in “First Blood,” a serial killer in “To Catch a Killer” and a corrupt sheriff in “Silverado.” On Broadway, he was awarded Tonys for his roles in “Death of a Salesman” (1999) and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (2003). He was 81.
(Dia Dipasupil)
8/23
Singer-songwriter John Prine
broke onto the folk scene in 1971 with a self-titled album that included two songs brought to broader audiences by Bette Midler and Bonnie Raitt: “Hello in There” and “Angel From Montgomery,” respectively. In 2019, he was elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was 73.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach)
9/23
Country singer Kenny Rogers
racked up an impressive string of hits — initially as a member of The First Edition starting in the late 1960s and later as a solo artist and duet partner with Dolly Parton — and earned three Grammy Awards, 19 nominations and a slew of accolades from country-music awards shows. Country purists balked at his syrupy ballads, but his fans packed arenas that only the titans of rock could fill. He was 81.
(Suzanne Mapes / Associated Press)
10/23
Swedish actor Max von Sydow
starred in several Ingmar Bergman movies, including “The Seventh Seal” (above, at left) and “The Virgin Spring,” then built a varied body of U.S. work that included the 1973 horror blockbuster “The Exorcist.” In a career that began in 1949, his rich repertory included Jesus Christ, clergymen, pontiffs, knights, conquerors, villains and the devil incarnate. He was 90.
(File photo)
11/23
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak
crushed dissent for decades until the 2011 Arab Spring movement drove him from power. During his presidency, which spanned nearly 30 years, he protected Egypt’s stability as intifadas roiled Israel and the Palestinian territories, the U.S. led two wars against Iraq, Iran fomented militant Shiite Islam across the region and global terrorism complicated the divide between East and West. He was 91.
(Sameh Sherif / AFP/Getty Images)
12/23
Xerox researcher Larry Tesler
pioneered concepts that made computers more user-friendly, including moving text through cut, copy and paste. In 1980, he joined Apple, where he worked on the Lisa computer, the Newton personal digital assistant and the Macintosh. He was 74.
(AP)
13/23
Mathematician Katherine Johnson
calculated rocket trajectories for NASA’s early space missions, including Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 Mission, the first to carry an American into space, and John Glenn’s orbits around the planet. In 2015, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama, and the next year was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures.” She was 101.
(NASA/Bill Ingalls )
14/23
Ski industry pioneer Dave McCoy transformed a remote Sierra peak into the storied Mammoth Mountain Ski Area. Over six decades, it grew from a downhill depot for friends to a profitable operation of 3,000 workers and 4,000 acres of ski trails and lifts, a mecca for generations of skiers and boarders. He was 104.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
15/23
Veteran TV personality Orson Bean brought his wit to “What’s My Line?” and “To Tell the Truth,” guest-starred on variety shows and bantered with talk show hosts such as Johnny Carson and Mike Douglas. Later in his career, he starred in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and “Desperate Housewives” while becoming a mainstay of Los Angeles’ small theater scene. He was 91.
( Sean Smith)
16/23
Screen icon Kirk Douglas
brought a clenched-jawed intensity to an array of heroes and heels, receiving Oscar nominations for his performances as an opportunistic movie mogul in the 1952 drama “The Bad and the Beautiful” and as Vincent van Gogh in the 1956 drama “Lust for Life.” As executive producer of “Spartacus,” Douglas helped end the Hollywood blacklist by giving writer Dalton Trumbo screen credit under his own name. He was 103.
(Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times)
17/23
“Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark
became a perennial best-seller, writing or co-writing “A Stranger Is Watching,” “Daddy’s Little Girl” and more than 50 other favorites. Her sales topped 100 million copies, and many of her books, including “A Stranger is Watching” and “Lucky Day,” were adapted for movies and television. She was 92.
(Associated Press)
18/23
Fred Silverman
was the head of programming at CBS, where he championed a string of hits including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “All in the Family,” “MASH” and “The Jeffersons.” Later at ABC, he programmed “Laverne & Shirley,” “The Love Boat,” “Happy Days” and the 12-hour epic saga “Roots.” He was 82.
(Associated Press)
19/23
Kobe Bryant
was just 18 when he started playing for the Lakers, but by the end of his 20-year career — all of it as a Laker — the Black Mamba was a five-time world champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and 18-time All-Star. His post-basketball career included an Oscar for the animated short “Dear Basketball” and a series of children’s books that became New York Times bestsellers. He was 41.
(Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE / Getty Images)
20/23
Former California Rep. Fortney “Pete” Stark Jr.
represented the East Bay in Congress for 40 years. The influential Democrat helped craft the Affordable Care Act, the signature healthcare achievement of the Obama administration, and also created the 1986 law best known as COBRA, which allows workers to stay on their employer’s health insurance plan after they leave a job. He was 88.
(Associated Press)
21/23
News anchor Jim Lehrer
appeared 12 times as a presidential debate moderator and helped build “PBS NewsHour” into an authoritative voice of public broadcasting. The program, first called “The Robert MacNeil Report” and then “The MacNeil-Lehrer Report,” became the nation’s first one-hour TV news broadcast in 1983. Lehrer was 85.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
22/23
Terry Jones
was a founding member of the Monty Python troupe who wrote and performed for their early ’70s TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in 1975 and “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” in 1979. After the Pythons largely disbanded in the 1980s, Jones wrote books on medieval and ancient history, presented documentaries, wrote poetry and directed films. He was 77.
(Associated Press)
23/23
Rush drummer Neil Peart
was one of the most accomplished instrumentalists in rock history. Peart often cited swing-era drummers Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich among his primary inspirations, although he also credited Keith Moon, Ginger Baker and John Bonham as major influences. He was 67.
(Andrew MacNaughtan)