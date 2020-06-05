SoFi Stadium construction worker falls and dies, halting work on project

A construction worker died after falling at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday morning, and work on the $5-billion project has been temporarily stopped, according to three people with knowledge of the incident.

A spokesman for Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the project, didn’t immediately comment.

One person who had been briefed on the incident, who spoke on the condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the worker fell from a height of 50 to 60 feet while working in the southeast corner of the stadium.

The death came a day after the number of known cases of COVID-19 among workers at the stadium increased to 12, seven of them coming in the last eight days.

The first major event at the stadium is scheduled to be the preseason game between the Rams and the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14.