CIF, City and Southern Section release sports calendars

The state’s governing body for high school sports, the California Interscholastic Federation, on Monday announced a new calendar that pushed fall sports to a December start and pushed traditional winter and spring sports to later dates in 2021.

The CIF’s new calendar is part of an effort to mitigate the rise in the coronavirus cases around the state.

Under the new CIF calendar, the last section football game is scheduled for April 10, with one week for regional bowl games on April 17. The last volleyball section match would be March 13. The last basketball game in sections would be June 12, followed by state playoffs finishing June 19. Baseball and softball championships will conclude on June 19 and June 26.

Here is a look at the new 2020-21 CIF calendar and those for the City and Southern Section:

Advertisement

CIF 2020-21 CALENDAR

FALL

Sports | Last day section finals | Regional/State finals

Volleyball (Boys and Girls)| March 13, 2021 | March 20, 2021

Advertisement

Water Polo (Boys and Girls) | March 13, 2021 | March 20, 2021

Cross-Country (Boys and Girls) | March 20, 2021 | March 27, 2021 Trad.

Competitive Cheer | Determined by Section | April 17, 2021

Football | April 10, 2021 | April 17, 2021

Advertisement

Field Hockey | Determined by Section *

Gymnastics | Determined by Section *

Skiing & Snowboarding | Determined by Section *

SPRING

Advertisement

Sport | Section finals last day | Regional/State finals

Badminton | May 22, 2021| May 29, 2021

Soccer (Boys and Girls) | May 29, 2021 | June 5, 2021

Swimming & Diving (Boys and Girls) | May 29, 2021 | June 5, 2021

Advertisement

Tennis (Boys and Girls) | May 29, 2021 | June 5, 2021

Wrestling (Boys and Girls) | June 5, 2021 | June 12, 2021

Basketball (Boys and Girls) | June 12, 2021 | June 19, 2021

Golf (Boys and Girls) | June 12, 2021 | June 23, 2021

Advertisement

Baseball| June 19, 2021| June 26, 2021

Softball | June 19, 2021 | June 26, 2021

Track & Field | June 19, 202 | June 26, 2021

Competitive Cheer | Determined by Section *

Advertisement

Lacrosse | Determined by Section *

Note: Regional/State championship events have been reduced to one week for all sports.

* Regional/State Championship events are not currently offered by the State CIF in these sports.

Advertisement

L.A. CITY SECTION

FALL SPORTS

Sport | First practice | First game | Title games

Competitive Cheer | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | April 3

Advertisement

Cross Country (Boys and Girls) | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | March 20

Football | Dec. 14 | Jan. 8 | April 9-10

Volleyball (Boys and Girls) | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | March 10-13

Water polo (Boys and Girls) | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | March 11

Advertisement

SPRING

Sport | First practice | First game | Title games

Baseball | March 8 | March 19 | June 18-19

Basketball (Boys and Girls) | March 1 | March 12 | June 9-12

Advertisement

Golf (Boys and Girls) | March 8 | March 20 | June 1-2

Lacrosse (Boys and Girls) | March 1 | March 12 | May 27

Soccer (Boys and Girls) | Feb. 15 | Feb. 27 | May 28-29

Softball | March 8 | March 19 | June 18-19

Advertisement

Swimming and Diving (Boys and Girls) | March 1 | March 13 | May 26 (dive)-27 (swim)

Tennis (Boys and Girls) | Feb. 8 | Feb. 22 | May 20 (team); June 2 (individual)

Track & Field (Boys and Girls) | March 8 | March 20 | June 17

Wrestling (Boys and Girls) | Feb. 22 | March 5 | May 28-29

Advertisement

SOUTHERN SECTION

FALL

Sport | First practice | First game | Title games

Advertisement

Competitive Cheer | varies | varies | April 3

Cross-Country (Boys and Girls) | varies | Dec. 26 | March 20

Football | Dec. 14 | Jan. 8 | April 2-3 (8-man) and 9-10 (11-man)

Boys’ Volleyball | varies | Dec. 12 | March 6

Advertisement

Girls’ Volleyball | varies | Dec. 19 | March 12-13

Boys’ Water Polo | varies | Dec. 21 | March 6

Girls’ Water Polo | varies | Dec. 28 | March 13

SPRING

Advertisement

Sport | First practice | First game | Title games

Baseball | varies | March 19 | June 18-19

Basketball (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 12 | June 11-12

Golf (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 20 | June 7 (team); June 10 (individual)

Advertisement

Lacrosse (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 12 | June 12

Soccer (Boys and Girls) | varies | Feb. 27 | May 28-29

Softball | varies | March 19 | June 18-19

Swimming and Diving (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 13 | May 24-29

Advertisement

Boys’ Tennis | varies | March 1 | May 28

Girls’ Tennis | varies | Feb. 22 | May 21

Track & Field (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 20 | June 19 (Masters)

Wrestling (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 5 | June 4-5 (Masters)

Advertisement

Staff member Eric Maddy contributed to the compiling of this report.