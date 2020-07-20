CIF, City and Southern Section release sports calendars
The state’s governing body for high school sports, the California Interscholastic Federation, on Monday announced a new calendar that pushed fall sports to a December start and pushed traditional winter and spring sports to later dates in 2021.
The CIF’s new calendar is part of an effort to mitigate the rise in the coronavirus cases around the state.
Under the new CIF calendar, the last section football game is scheduled for April 10, with one week for regional bowl games on April 17. The last volleyball section match would be March 13. The last basketball game in sections would be June 12, followed by state playoffs finishing June 19. Baseball and softball championships will conclude on June 19 and June 26.
Here is a look at the new 2020-21 CIF calendar and those for the City and Southern Section:
CIF 2020-21 CALENDAR
FALL
Sports | Last day section finals | Regional/State finals
Volleyball (Boys and Girls)| March 13, 2021 | March 20, 2021
Water Polo (Boys and Girls) | March 13, 2021 | March 20, 2021
Cross-Country (Boys and Girls) | March 20, 2021 | March 27, 2021 Trad.
Competitive Cheer | Determined by Section | April 17, 2021
Football | April 10, 2021 | April 17, 2021
Field Hockey | Determined by Section *
Gymnastics | Determined by Section *
Skiing & Snowboarding | Determined by Section *
SPRING
Sport | Section finals last day | Regional/State finals
Badminton | May 22, 2021| May 29, 2021
Soccer (Boys and Girls) | May 29, 2021 | June 5, 2021
Swimming & Diving (Boys and Girls) | May 29, 2021 | June 5, 2021
Tennis (Boys and Girls) | May 29, 2021 | June 5, 2021
Wrestling (Boys and Girls) | June 5, 2021 | June 12, 2021
Basketball (Boys and Girls) | June 12, 2021 | June 19, 2021
Golf (Boys and Girls) | June 12, 2021 | June 23, 2021
Baseball| June 19, 2021| June 26, 2021
Softball | June 19, 2021 | June 26, 2021
Track & Field | June 19, 202 | June 26, 2021
Competitive Cheer | Determined by Section *
Lacrosse | Determined by Section *
Note: Regional/State championship events have been reduced to one week for all sports.
* Regional/State Championship events are not currently offered by the State CIF in these sports.
The California Interscholastic Federation released a high school sports calendar that delays the start of fall sports due to a summer coronavirus surge.
L.A. CITY SECTION
FALL SPORTS
Sport | First practice | First game | Title games
Competitive Cheer | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | April 3
Cross Country (Boys and Girls) | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | March 20
Football | Dec. 14 | Jan. 8 | April 9-10
Volleyball (Boys and Girls) | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | March 10-13
Water polo (Boys and Girls) | Dec. 14 | Dec. 26 | March 11
SPRING
Sport | First practice | First game | Title games
Baseball | March 8 | March 19 | June 18-19
Basketball (Boys and Girls) | March 1 | March 12 | June 9-12
Golf (Boys and Girls) | March 8 | March 20 | June 1-2
Lacrosse (Boys and Girls) | March 1 | March 12 | May 27
Soccer (Boys and Girls) | Feb. 15 | Feb. 27 | May 28-29
Softball | March 8 | March 19 | June 18-19
Swimming and Diving (Boys and Girls) | March 1 | March 13 | May 26 (dive)-27 (swim)
Tennis (Boys and Girls) | Feb. 8 | Feb. 22 | May 20 (team); June 2 (individual)
Track & Field (Boys and Girls) | March 8 | March 20 | June 17
Wrestling (Boys and Girls) | Feb. 22 | March 5 | May 28-29
With fall high school sport likely starting in January, multi-sport athletes and those who play on club teams could have to make hard choices this school year.
SOUTHERN SECTION
FALL
Sport | First practice | First game | Title games
Competitive Cheer | varies | varies | April 3
Cross-Country (Boys and Girls) | varies | Dec. 26 | March 20
Football | Dec. 14 | Jan. 8 | April 2-3 (8-man) and 9-10 (11-man)
Boys’ Volleyball | varies | Dec. 12 | March 6
Girls’ Volleyball | varies | Dec. 19 | March 12-13
Boys’ Water Polo | varies | Dec. 21 | March 6
Girls’ Water Polo | varies | Dec. 28 | March 13
SPRING
Sport | First practice | First game | Title games
Baseball | varies | March 19 | June 18-19
Basketball (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 12 | June 11-12
Golf (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 20 | June 7 (team); June 10 (individual)
Lacrosse (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 12 | June 12
Soccer (Boys and Girls) | varies | Feb. 27 | May 28-29
Softball | varies | March 19 | June 18-19
Swimming and Diving (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 13 | May 24-29
Boys’ Tennis | varies | March 1 | May 28
Girls’ Tennis | varies | Feb. 22 | May 21
Track & Field (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 20 | June 19 (Masters)
Wrestling (Boys and Girls) | varies | March 5 | June 4-5 (Masters)
Staff member Eric Maddy contributed to the compiling of this report.
