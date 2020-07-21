Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for historic radio role

Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games.

She will replace longtime play-by-play announcer Larry Michael as the team’s senior vice president of media. Michael announced last week he was leaving the team after 16 years. A day later, Michael was among the team executives named in a Washington Post report about alleged sexual harassment by club employees.

Donaldson will not do play-by-play calls during broadcasts but will help choose who does.

Citing NFL Media, the team said Tuesday that Donaldson would be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth.

Donaldson has worked at NBC Sports Washington since 2010. Her resume includes previous TV jobs in Boston, New York and Miami.

“This is a challenge I’ve been preparing and working toward for nearly 20 years in sports media, including the last decade in Washington,” Donaldson said in a statement. “I am excited to join the organization as we begin a new era and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in making it stronger than ever. I also want to thank [team owner Daniel Snyder] and the Washington Organization for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity.”