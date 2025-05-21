Wednesday’s City Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings
-
-
- Share via
CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
At Stengel Field
DIVISION I
#2 Carson 4, #11 Taft 2
#1 Banning 3, #5 Verdugo Hills 1
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Stengel Field
DIVISION III
#2 University vs. #1 Jefferson, 3 p.m.
DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles vs. #4 Chavez, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Dodger Stadium
DIVISION I
#2 Carson vs. #1 Banning, 10 a.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#2 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 1 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.