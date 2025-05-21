Advertisement
Wednesday’s City Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS
At Stengel Field

DIVISION I
#2 Carson 4, #11 Taft 2
#1 Banning 3, #5 Verdugo Hills 1

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS
At Stengel Field

DIVISION III
#2 University vs. #1 Jefferson, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles vs. #4 Chavez, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Dodger Stadium

DIVISION I
#2 Carson vs. #1 Banning, 10 a.m.

OPEN DIVISION
#2 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 1 p.m.

