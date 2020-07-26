Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander to miss at least two weeks because of arm injury

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to Seattle Mariners' Evan White.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander will miss at least two weeks because of a forearm strain.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 26, 2020
3:49 PM
HOUSTON — 

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston’s 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Baker denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander’s season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.

The 37-year-old Verlander had groin surgery in March but recovered in time to pitch for the Astros on opening day Friday with the season delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker said Verlander felt “tenderness” in his arm during his start Friday, when he pitched six innings and got the win. He had an MRI exam on Saturday, and now he’ll miss at least roughly a third of this 60-game regular season.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

