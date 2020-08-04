Tiger Woods hopes his game shows more life than eerily quiet Harding Park

The last time Tiger Woods played a tournament at Harding Park, the rollicking place was so loud he said he felt “half-deaf.”

The last time he played in a PGA Championship — on the heels of last year’s stirring victory in the Masters — his game was half-dead.

“Came to Bethpage and played awful, and felt like, what, Brooks [Koepka] beat me by like 30 shots in two days,” Woods said Tuesday, recalling his ninth missed cut in 76 majors as a pro. “My game is better than it was going into that PGA, and hopefully I can put it together this week.”

His game might be showing more life, but Harding Park is eerily quiet amid the pandemic. There are no spectators, and a mere fraction of the typical media contingent.

Advertisement

“It’s different than most of the times when you go from green-to-tee, people yelling or trying to touch you. That part is different,” he said.

“As far as energy while I’m competing and playing, no, that’s the same. I’m pretty intense when I play and pretty into what I’m doing.”

According to Elias Sports, Woods has a chance to become the first golfer to win a major in each of four decades. He won at least one in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

Advertisement

To do so again, he’ll have to snap a recent trend. In his last three, he’s missed the cut twice and been over par in half of his eight rounds.

“There’s probably only been, what, two — maybe three times where I knew that all I had to do was keep my heartbeat going and I was going to win the tournament,” he said. “In ’97, I felt pretty good at Augusta and then Pebble Beach in 2000, and then obviously at St. Andrews the same year.”