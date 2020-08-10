Fate of college football likely decided this week as athletes express desire to play

As college football stares down the grim prospect of a canceled fall campaign, many of its most prominent stars made an urgent case to save their season late Sunday night, pressuring administrators with a display of support on social media and demanding a seat at the table for any discussion concerning the suddenly imperiled season.

The fate of college football in 2020 is likely to be determined this week, with conference leaders set to meet and mull over what’s sure to be a monumental decision for the future of college athletics. But amid a summer of unprecedented activism in college football, top players such as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and USC’s Kedon Slovis formed a united front to declare, “We all want to play football this season.”

The movement, which began on Twitter and swept through every corner of college football, also urged the sport’s leaders to establish universal health and safety protections and guarantee eligibility for any player who chooses to opt out. Those demands were already a major tenet of other recent movements from the Big Ten and Pac-12, and warned of a boycott if issues of their safety weren’t confronted first.

Now, with college football on the precipice, a larger collection of players across the country, including many from the Pac-12’s #WeAreUnited player group, are collaborating for a Hail Mary to save the season — and perhaps to unionize in the process.

Lawrence — widely expected to be the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft — positioned himself at the center of that campaign Sunday night after spending the weekend organizing other players to save what’s sure to be his final collegiate season. He made the case over a series of tweets that players would be safer from COVID-19 in a controlled environment on campus.

“We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter. “Having a season also incentivizes players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions.”

Their calls to save the season rang out shortly after Power Five commissioners met Sunday to discuss the prospect of proceeding with their already revised schedules. Earlier in the weekend, the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to cancel its fall football season, putting the pressure on the sport’s major conferences to respond.

That response could come as quickly as Monday, after leaders from the Big Ten discussed the state of the season Sunday night. Leaders of the Pac-12 are set to have a similar conversation Tuesday night.

Pac-12 players led the way in first voicing concerns over the possibility of playing without necessary protections over health and safety. At USC, cornerback Chase Williams explained he was willing to boycott a season if player safety issues weren’t addressed.

“I don’t feel like right now, with everything the way it is, before any change or action has been made, I don’t feel like it’s safe enough to play football,” Williams said last week.

Slovis, the Pac-12 freshman of the year last season, didn’t lend his voice to that movement, but chose to speak Sunday night. Offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie, who was among the Trojans to offer support for the #WeAreUnited group, used social media to voice his desire to play.

UCLA cornerback Elisha Guidry, who also was involved in the organizing of the #WeAreUnited group, tweeted a video depicting the different player movements as children hugging.

Not everyone viewed that unity through the same lens. As a wellspring of support grew among players late Sunday, USC running back Markese Stepp pointed to how quickly the players’ movement had changed directions.

“Y’all done switched up after the NCAA put they foot down,” Stepp wrote on Twitter. “Now everybody wanna play ball all of a sudden.”