NFL investigating sexual harassment allegations against Washington Football Team

The NFL has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and other team executives.

In a Washington Post story published Wednesday, 25 female former employees of the team made harassment accusations against Snyder and others, citing incidents that included illicit video of cheerleaders in various stages of undress during a calendar shoot.

“We strongly condemn the unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior and workplace environment alleged in the report which is entirely inconsistent with our standards and has no place in the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement.

Goodell said an independent investigation into these issues is in process, led by counsel recommended by the NFL.

“We will continue to monitor the progress of this investigation and ensure that the club and its employees satisfy their obligation to give full cooperation to the investigators,” Goodell said. “If at any time the club or anyone associated with the club fails to do so, the investigating counsel has been asked to promptly advise our office and we will take appropriate action. When the investigation concludes, we will review the findings and take any appropriate action at that time.”

The Post report comes a month after 17 women made similar accusations to the newspaper about the team.

Snyder pushed back on the claims in a statement Wednesday.

“The Washington Post article reads like a ‘hit job’ relying on unnamed sources and allegations that are largely ten to twenty years old,” Snyder said. “We attempted to engage with the Washington Post to provide them with the facts, but those facts clearly didn’t align with their narrative.”