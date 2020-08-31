Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram selected NBA’s most improved player
Brandon Ingram, one of the key players in the trade that netted the Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis, was selected the NBA‘s most improved player, the league announced Monday.
Ingram, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, made his first All-Star appearance during a season in which he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He raised his three-point attempts from 1.8 per game to 6.2, making a career-best 39.1%.
Miami center Bam Adebayo and Dallas star Luka Doncic finished second and third, respectively, in the media voting. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom the Clippers traded in their deal to acquire Paul George, finished sixth.
