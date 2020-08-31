Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram selected NBA’s most improved player

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives against Clippers forward Rodney McGruder during a game Jan. 18, 2020, in New Orleans.
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives against Clippers forward Rodney McGruder during a game earlier this season.
(Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Aug. 31, 2020
4:37 PM
Brandon Ingram, one of the key players in the trade that netted the Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis, was selected the NBA‘s most improved player, the league announced Monday.

Ingram, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, made his first All-Star appearance during a season in which he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He raised his three-point attempts from 1.8 per game to 6.2, making a career-best 39.1%.

Miami center Bam Adebayo and Dallas star Luka Doncic finished second and third, respectively, in the media voting. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom the Clippers traded in their deal to acquire Paul George, finished sixth.

