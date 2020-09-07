Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
U.S. Open: Serena Williams advances in another three-set win

Serena Williams returns a shot against Maria Sakkari during their match at the U.S Open on Sept. 7, 2020, in New York.
Serena Williams returns a shot against Maria Sakkari during their match Saturday at the U.S Open.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 7, 2020
12:05 PM
NEW YORK — 

Serena Williams has advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for a 12th consecutive appearance.

It wasn’t easy, though.

Williams needed to come from behind in the third set before taking another step closer to Grand Slam title No. 24 by edging Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday. Williams was in a three-set comeback win over Sloane Stephens in the previous round.

This was a rematch from less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. That one was won by Sakkari, also in three sets, when Williams dealt with leg cramps and faded down the stretch.

This time, Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the tiebreaker but dropped the next two points and the set. Then she trailed 2-0 in the third before turning things around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, will face an unseeded opponent — either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova — for a semifinal berth.

The American has won six of her 23 major singles championships at the U.S. Open.

