L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer picks Texans-Chiefs winner as NFL season kicks off

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches from the sideline as the Chiefs defense plays last season.
With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored heavily in their season opener against the Houston Texans.
(Don Wright / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 9, 2020
11:22 AM
HOUSTON TEXANS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

When: Thursday, 5:20 p.m. PDT, Channel 4.
Line: Chiefs by 9.
Over/under: 54 1/2.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chiefs have 20 of 22 starters back from their Super Bowl champion team, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes can exploit that vulnerable Texans secondary. Houston has a lot of new offensive parts, and it remains to be seen how well they will work together. Chiefs 33, Texans 21

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

