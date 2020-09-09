L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer picks Texans-Chiefs winner as NFL season kicks off
HOUSTON TEXANS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
When: Thursday, 5:20 p.m. PDT, Channel 4.
Line: Chiefs by 9.
Over/under: 54 1/2.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chiefs have 20 of 22 starters back from their Super Bowl champion team, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes can exploit that vulnerable Texans secondary. Houston has a lot of new offensive parts, and it remains to be seen how well they will work together. Chiefs 33, Texans 21
