Sparks can’t hold back Mystics’ late run in loss
Myisha Hines-Allen scored 30 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Sparks 80-72 on Thursday night.
Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer to give the Sparks a 71-68 lead with 2:53 remaining. Hines-Allen made consecutive 3-pointers, found Emma Meesseman for a transition layup and added a free throw in the final 1:28.
Hines-Allen was 13 of 20 from the field and had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Meesseman added 14 points, and Leilani Mitchell had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Holding onto a 23-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Lakers struggle down the stretch before taking a 110-100 win and a 3-1 series lead.
Chelsea Gray scored 21 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 15 for Los Angeles. Candace Parker had a season-high 17 rebounds with nine points and six assists. Selmone Augustus had four points and reached 6,000 in her career, the 10th WNBA player to do so.
Washington (7-13) joined Dallas in a tie for eighth place with two regular-season games left. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs. Los Angeles (15-6) is in third place and takes on second-place Las Vegas on Sunday.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.