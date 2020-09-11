Two Giants-Padres games postponed after positive San Francisco virus test

The game between San Francisco and the San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch Friday night after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Saturday night’s game at Petco Park also was called off. The teams were scheduled to play through Sunday.

This was the first postponement because of COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

Padres games tonight and tomorrow postponed after a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. Dodgers are scheduled to play Padres starting Monday, but MLB “abundance of caution” could put the start of that series in jeopardy. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) September 12, 2020

Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.

Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch.

About a half-hour after the game was to have started, the Padres announced the reason for the postponement. A few minutes after that, the Padres filed into the stands for a team meeting.