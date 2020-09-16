Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis are selected to All-NBA first team

Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during a game Feb. 21, 2020
The Lakers’ LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis are the first teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2004 to make the All-NBA first team.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Sep. 16, 2020
1:29 PM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been awarded spots on the All-NBA first team, the only two players with the honor who are still playing inside the NBA bubble.

The Lakers duo are joined by Houston’s James Harden, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the likely league most valuable player.

Antetokounmpo and James were selected unanimously to the first team by a panel of media and broadcasters.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard headlined the All-NBA second team with Denver star Nikola Jokic, who just helped eliminate the Clippers on Tuesday night. They’re joined by Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Advertisement

Sports

Commentary: Time could be running out for Clippers and Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) grabs a rebound over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sports

Commentary: Time could be running out for Clippers and Kawhi Leonard

Following another postseason collapse, the Clippers’ front office needs to work fast since star Kawhi Leonard can walk after next season.

More Coverage

Plaschke: Clippers Curse claims yet another postseason
Clippers still have next season: Five takeaways from Game 7 loss to Nuggets

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Miami’s Jimmy Butler, both Eastern Conference finalists, earned spots on the third team with Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Houston’s Russell Westbrook.

This is the 13th time two Lakers have been honored on the same All-NBA first team. The last time was in 2004, when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were voted onto the team.

For James, it’s a league-record 13th appearance on the first team. It’s Davis’ fourth appearance.

SportsLakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement