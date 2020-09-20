U.S. Open updates: Matthew Wolff trying to win in debut appearance

Matthew Wolff, the 21-year-old wunderkind from Simi Valley who is trying to become the first player to win his debut appearance in the U.S. Open in more than a century, is about to tee off on the first hole on Sunday afternoon.

Wolff will open the final round at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau and a four-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen.

Wolff played in his first major last month at the PGA Championship. He was the NCAA freshman of the year in 2018 at Oklahoma State, where he was a two-time All-American and won the 2019 NCAA individual title.

The last golfer to win the U.S. Open in his debut was Francis Ouimet, in 1913.

