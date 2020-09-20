Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

U.S. Open updates: Matthew Wolff trying to win in debut appearance

Matthew Wolff putts on the fifth green.
Matthew Wolff putts on the fifth green during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship on Saturday in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Sep. 20, 2020
11:01 AM
Share

Matthew Wolff, the 21-year-old wunderkind from Simi Valley who is trying to become the first player to win his debut appearance in the U.S. Open in more than a century, is about to tee off on the first hole on Sunday afternoon.

Wolff will open the final round at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau and a four-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen.

Wolff played in his first major last month at the PGA Championship. He was the NCAA freshman of the year in 2018 at Oklahoma State, where he was a two-time All-American and won the 2019 NCAA individual title.

The last golfer to win the U.S. Open in his debut was Francis Ouimet, in 1913.

Advertisement

Bolch reported from Los Angeles.

Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement