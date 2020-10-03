Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cam Newton reportedly tests positive for coronavirus; Patriots vs. Chiefs rescheduled

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27.
(Winslow Townson / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2020
8:48 AM
UPDATED9:11 AM
The NFL is postponing Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to either Monday or Tuesday after learning of positive coronavirus tests on both teams.

The development came a short time after multiple reports stated New England quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive. It’s unclear who on the Chiefs tested positive.

NFL Media reported that Newton was added to the team’s reserve/COVID list Saturday and that no one else on the team has tested positive. The Patriots confirmed a player tested positive, but did not name Newton.

The development comes hours after reports that an eighth player on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus. The Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for Sunday, was pushed back earlier this week to Oct. 25.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.

