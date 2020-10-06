Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers’ Danny Green sends new message about social justice

Lakers guard Danny Green warms up before a game inside the NBA's bubble near Orlando, Fla.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 6, 2020
10:16 AM
Lakers guard Danny Green has been playing through a sore hip during the NBA Finals but told reporters on Monday that won’t stop him from playing against the Miami Heat in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

He also reminded media members about the “bigger picture” of why the NBA finished this season inside the Florida-based bubble:

“I think first and foremost I want bring to light the bigger picture, why we’re using our platforms for families that still deserve justice: Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, George Floyd. So much is going on, so many other names, things that’s going on in communities.”

He then made a recommendation.

“We need to get people out to vote. I urge you to,” Green added. “Can’t emphasize it enough. That’s what’s more important.”

The Lakers’ starting guard has struggled on offense in the championship series, shooting 21.7% from the field overall and 20% from three-point range.

“I’m playing, man, so I’m good,” Green said. “I’m feeling fine.”

He has the support of Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

“Yeah, he has some tightness in his hip. It’s not an injury,” Vogel said Monday. “They’re trying on a daily basis to make sure that they keep it loose. I don’t know how much that’s having an impact on his play, but he’s able to go. So we’ll continue to monitor it.”

Times staff writer Broderick Turner and wire reports contributed to this story.

SportsLakers
Dan Loumena

Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.

