19-year-old Iga Swiatek defeats Sofia Kenin for French Open title
Teen Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after beating fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final.
The 19-year-old Swiatek did so without dropping a set Saturday.
Kenin was looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open. She left the court for a few minutes to take a medical timeout at 2-1 down and came back with her left thigh heavily strapped.
Swiatek broke her for a 3-1 lead and secured a love hold for 4-1.
She won on her first match point with a forehand winner down the left of court, which flew past Kenin.
