19-year-old Iga Swiatek defeats Sofia Kenin for French Open title

Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Sofia Kenin on her way to winning the French Open title.
Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Sofia Kenin on her way to winning the French Open title on Saturday.
(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 10, 2020
7:57 AM
PARIS — 

Teen Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after beating fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final.

The 19-year-old Swiatek did so without dropping a set Saturday.

Kenin was looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open. She left the court for a few minutes to take a medical timeout at 2-1 down and came back with her left thigh heavily strapped.

Swiatek broke her for a 3-1 lead and secured a love hold for 4-1.

She won on her first match point with a forehand winner down the left of court, which flew past Kenin.

