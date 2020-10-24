College football roundup: Ohio State dominates Nebraska in season opener

Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores and Ohio State rolled over Nebraska 52-17 Saturday on the opening day of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 — including a stunning 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble around the left side that saw him spin past a defender into the end zone.

The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening 2 minutes of the game.

Nebraska (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) tied the score at 14 in the second quarter, but an Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) field goal, a defensive stop and Teague’s second TD run gave the Buckeyes a 24-14 lead at the half. Then came Fields’ nifty touchdown run and a 55-yard scoop and score by Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks, and Ohio State had it under control.

No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes and Travis Etienne ran for three scores as Clemson shook off a sluggish performance to win their 27th straight Atlantic Coast Conference game.

The Tigers opened 6-0 for the sixth straight season, but it took a late burst to get it done — just like usual against Syracuse (1-5, 1-4).

The Orange were the last ACC team to defeat the Tigers (5-0 ACC) with a 27-24 victory in 2017. A year later at Death Valley, Syracuse again looked primed for the upset as it held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before Clemson’s 27-23 escape to keep its national championship season intact.

Despite entering as 45-point underdogs, coach Dino Babers and Syracuse kept the Tigers out of synch much of the game and were down just 27-21 late in the third quarter.

No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 N.C. State 21

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help North Carolina beat North Carolina State in a renewal of the longtime state rivalry.

Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score of his own for the Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a run-through-and-over-tacklers ground game that helped them take control in the third quarter. UNC ran for 326 yards and finished with 578 overall, bouncing back from an upset loss at Florida State to beat the Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2) by a lopsided margin for the second straight season.

Williams had three touchdowns in last year’s 41-10 win, then had a pair of short TD runs as UNC ran off 21 straight points after leading just 17-7 at halftime. He punctuated another big rivalry performance by blowing through a huge hole up front then cutting past multiple defenders to the pylon for a 27-yard score that made it 45-14 with 14:11 left.

Sam Howell threw for 252 yards and a TD for the Tar Heels, while Dyami Brown had 105 yards on a career-best seven catches.

No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State leaned on special teams to extend its winning streak over Kansas to a series-record 12 straight games.

The Wildcats’ didn’t even block a kick, either.

Instead, it was Phillip Brooks returning a pair of punts for touchdowns, Blake Lynch hitting every kick he attempted and an opportunistic coverage unit that pounced on a muffed punt return that spurred Kansas State to victory on a cold, blustery Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“When we were at North Dakota State, we were better than everybody offensively and defense,” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said, “so why would we waste a chance at roughing a kid on special teams. Here, it’s much more competitive, so you better find an advantage on a week-in, week-out basis. That has to be the edge.”

It has been so far. The Wildcats (4-1) had blocked a kick each of their last four games, helping them steadily climb The Associated Press poll, and they are now 4-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.

The Wildcats’ Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score. Deuce Vaughn added 71 yards rushing and another touchdown as Kansas State kept the Jayhawks (0-5, 0-4) without a win in the series since Nov. 1, 2008, in Lawrence.

No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14

CONWAY, S.C. — Backup quarterback Fred Payton three three touchdown passes and No. 25 Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team.

The Chanticleers (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) played without starting passer Grayson McCall, who had an upper body injury.

But Payton threw of a 24-yard TD pass to running back C.J. Marable with 8:53 remaining to break a 14-all tie and Coastal Carolina up for good.

Reese White added a 20-yard scoring run to extend the Chants’ margin — and likely guarantee another week in the Top 25.

Payton, who started 10 games over the past two seasons, finished 15 of 28 for 252 yards. A turnover on downs by Georgia Southern (3-2, 1-2) and late interception by Strong sealed the win.

