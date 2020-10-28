L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Falcons-Panthers winner on Thursday football
NFL Thursday
ATLANTA (1-6) AT
CAROLINA (3-4)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PDT
Line: Panthers by 2½.
Over/under: 49.
Sam Farmer’s pick: These NFC South matchups are often close. Carolina is banged up, but Atlanta is just finding ways to lose. Teddy Bridgewater is playing well, and the Falcons can’t stop the pass. PANTHERS 27, FALCONS 23
