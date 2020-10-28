Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Falcons-Panthers winner on Thursday football

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws a pass in a game against the Falcons on Oct. 11.
Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws a pass in a game against the Falcons on Oct. 11. Carolina won that game in Atlanta, 23-16.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 28, 2020
12:58 PM
Share

NFL Thursday

ATLANTA (1-6) AT
CAROLINA (3-4)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PDT
Line: Panthers by 2½.
Over/under: 49.
Sam Farmer’s pick: These NFC South matchups are often close. Carolina is banged up, but Atlanta is just finding ways to lose. Teddy Bridgewater is playing well, and the Falcons can’t stop the pass. PANTHERS 27, FALCONS 23

UCLA Sports

UCLA football remains success-starved, but no program is eating richer

Through a public records request, The Times obtained more than 500 pages of invoices and receipts.

UCLA Sports

UCLA football remains success-starved, but no program is eating richer

As the centerpiece of a department facing a growing deficit, UCLA football has gorged itself on food spending that has no rival nationwide.

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement