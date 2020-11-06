College football: D’Eriq King leads No. 11 Miami to comeback win at N.C. State

D’Eriq King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and No. 11 Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State 44-41 on Friday night.

Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season’s victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.

The winning touchdown was Harley’s second scoring play of the game. He finished with 153 yards on eight receptions.

King was 31 for 41 for 430 yards and ran for a game-high 105 yards in 15 carries.

Advertisement

Zonovan Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return to put N.C. State (4-3, 4-3) on top in the third quarter. Bailey Hockman was 19 for 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. He had a pass intercepted by DJ Ivey after Miami’s final touchdown.

Knight also had a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

N.C. State padded its lead to 41-31 on Christopher Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Josh Borregales kicked three field goals, connecting from 38 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter. The latter came with 6:12 remaining after the Hurricanes were within a half-yard of the end zone before a fourth-down penalty.

The Hurricanes, coming off a 19-14 home victory over Virginia, had a 21-14 lead less than 16½ minutes into the game. N.C. State led at halftime on the strength of Hockman’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline with 2:49 left.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.