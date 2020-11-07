College football: Indiana snaps losing streak to Michigan

Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 13 Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan 38-21 on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., for its first victory against the Wolverines in 33 years.

With a chunk play here, a free play there and a few dinks and dunks thrown in to keep drives alive, Penix helped Indiana snap a 24-game losing streak in the series — tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

It was the Hoosiers’ first win against the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, just their second in 41 games and only the second in the 21 games played at Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines (1-2) still don’t have a top-15 road win since beating Notre Dame in 2006. The loss to Indiana could turn up the pressure on coach Jim Harbaugh in his sixth season at Michigan.

Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Goodson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes throttled the Spartans.

Goodson led a balanced Iowa offense that racked up a season-high point total. The sophomore’s outing included a career-long 71-yard scamper, which set the Hawkeyes (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) up for their sixth touchdown of the day.

It was a shaky outing for Michigan State’s junior quarterback. Lombardi completed 17 of his 37 throws for 227 yards and three interceptions, just one game removed from a 323-yard, three-touchdown performance against No. 23 Michigan.

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

EVANSTON, Ill. — Peyton Ramsey shook off two interceptions to throw for two touchdowns in the second half, and the Wildcats hung on to beat the Cornhuskers after Luke McCaffrey’s last-second pass to Wan’Dale Robinson in the end zone fell incomplete.

Seven of the previous nine meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011 were decided by seven points or fewer. Six were within a field goal. This was the fourth in a row to come down to the final play of regulation or go to overtime.

Nebraska took over at its 8 with 2:14 remaining after Northwestern punted and had a fourth down at the 14 when McCaffrey was unable to connect with Robinson. The Wildcats (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten) got the ball back with a second left and took a knee to cap yet another tight game with the Cornhuskers (0-2, 0-2).

North Carolina 56, Duke 24

DURHAM, N.C. — Javonte Williams scored four first-half touchdowns and the Tar Heels rolled past the Blue Devils.

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score for the Tar Heels (5-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were playing without a national ranking for the first time this season. Williams gained 151 rushing yards on 12 carries as part of North Carolina’s output of 573 yards of total offense. Backfield mate Michael Carter scored two touchdowns, posting 85 yards on the ground on 17 attempts. Howell finished 18-for-27 passing for 235 yards and an interception.

Duke quarterback Chase Brice was 11-for-23 passing for 155 yards. Teammate Mataeo Durant gained 132 yards on 11 carries, highlighted by a 46-yard touchdown run. The Blue Devils (2-6, 1-6) are guaranteed a losing regular-season record for the third time in five seasons.

No. 18 Southern Methodist 47, Temple 23

PHILADELPHIA — Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and the Mustangs broke away from undermanned Owls. The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol.

SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period.

Temple (1-4, 1-4) scored on the first play of the game, with wide receiver Randle Jones going 75 yards on a screen pass from Trad Beatty.

No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Alex Barbir made a career-long 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift Liberty to the victory. Barbir’s kick punctuated a wild ending for the Flames, who rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit and moved to 7-0 for the first time in program history.

Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the game-winning score for the Hokies (4-3). But officials ruled that Virginia Tech had called a timeout before the attempt.

Willis led the Flames, who knocked off their second ACC opponent this season and won their eighth straight game going back to last season. He threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and a score.

Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown.