Utah still planning for UCLA game despite COVID-19 outbreak

The folly of holding a college football season amid a pandemic was further illustrated Monday when Utah proceeded with plans to play UCLA on Saturday with a patchwork lineup after its opening game was canceled by a COVID-19 outbreak and one player had been hospitalized.

The player, who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, has been released from the hospital “and is doing much better,” a Utah athletic department spokesman said. The player had not been participating with the football team since August, meaning his contraction of the disease may have been unrelated to the outbreak that forced the team to cancel its season opener against Arizona last weekend.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham told reporters Monday that his team “barely” had enough available players after previously falling below the minimum threshold of 53 that the Pac-12 Conference had set before the season. The conference accommodated the Utes’ request to push back their game against UCLA one day, moving it to Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

Whittingham said two position groups had been “decimated” by the outbreak and there are several active cases involving players and staff members. The loss of so many players was expected to force some who normally serve on the scout team to get first-team repetitions in practice, Whittingham said, and walk-ons were preparing to play against the Bruins.

“We are doing our best to be able to play the game,” Whittingham said.

Surging case counts and hospitalizations in Utah have led Gov. Gary Herbert to declare a state of emergency, though it was not expected to result in a shutdown of college sports.

UCLA (0-1) was able to proceed with its season opener against Colorado over the weekend even after one Bruins defensive player had tested positive for COVID-19. UCLA coach Chip Kelly said on Monday that the player would be unavailable against Utah but could not comment on his recovery because of privacy issues.

Kelly said his team’s mitigation strategies had helped the team keep playing while two other Pac-12 games were canceled because of coronavirus outbreaks. The Bruins have held meetings outdoors to prevent the potential spread of the virus and have eaten all meals alone, Kelly said. Practices are designed to minimize exposure between position groups. Players living one to a room in dorms has helped alleviate contact tracing issues.

“What we control is how our team is and making sure we protect our ecosystem,” Kelly said. “We’ve already lost one player and we want to make sure hopefully we don’t lose anybody else.”