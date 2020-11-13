Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson among four players tied for Masters lead

Dustin Johnson hits a shot Nov. 13, 2020, at the Masters. He was a co-leader after the day's play finished.
Following rounds of 65 and 70, Dustin Johnson is among four co-leaders at nine under in the Masters. The suspended second round is set to be completed Saturday morning.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Share
AUGUSTA, Ga.  — 

Much of the talk leading up to this year’s Masters surrounded the swing-for-the-fences crowd, the young guys with their explosive drivers who threatened to hammer Augusta National into submission.

Overlooked were the old guys.

But two days into the tournament, some of the most experienced players are hanging tough.

“It actually makes me feel older when I play with these young guys and I see how far they hit it and how short I hit it,” said two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, who finished his first round Friday morning with a 68 and followed that with a 73 in the afternoon.

Advertisement

At 63, he will be the oldest player to make the cut at Augusta National — a cut that won’t take place until the suspended second round is completed Saturday morning. Averaging 263.5 yards per drive, he is longer than only three players in the field.

Sports

It’s so quiet at the Masters, everyone seems to be on the ropes

A man wearing a face mask during the coronavirus outbreak walks past the scoreboard during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sports

It’s so quiet at the Masters, everyone seems to be on the ropes

It is eerily quiet at the Masters this year, since there are no galleries. And the abnormalities are affecting more than golfers would think.

On a day when four players shared the lead at nine under par — Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith — three-time champion Phil Mickelson shot a 70 to linger in the mix at five under.

“I’m hitting the ball great, and I’m putting awful,” said Mickelson, 50. “I’ve been putting well this year, and if I get this fixed for the weekend, I’m going to make a run.”

Advertisement

Bernhard Langer hits a bunker shot in the Masters on Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Bernhard Langer, at 63 years old, is at three under after rounds of 68 and 73 and will make the cut.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Defending champion Tiger Woods, 44, who won his fifth green jacket last year and became the second-oldest player to do so, got through 10 holes at even par Friday and is at four under for the tournament.

Ancer, playing in his first Masters, had six birdies to ascend to the top of the leaderboard. And Smith had an eagle and three consecutive birdies on his final four holes.

“It’s obviously good to be in contention on a weekend,” said Smith of Australia, whose best finish at the Masters was a tie for fifth in 2018. “I feel like I’ve been there enough where I can have a good crack at it.”

Advertisement

Johnson, No. 1 in the world rankings, had a three-putt bogey on the 14th and a bogey on 15 after his approach came up short and rolled back into the water. He still finished his round at two under for a share of the lead.

“I think it’s going to be soft enough to where you’re going to have to attack the golf course and play aggressive and keep swinging like I am,” he said. “I like where I’m at. I like my position.”

Sports

The special ingredient of those brilliant white sand traps at the Masters

Paul Casey plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sports

The special ingredient of those brilliant white sand traps at the Masters

It looks like sand from a tropical beach, but the material gleaming from the bunkers at Augusta National actually comes from the mountains of North Carolina.

More Coverage

Bryson DeChambeau brings his long game to the Masters

Johnson’s unwavering consistency is remarkable. Rory McIlroy, who was in his group, was asked about Johnson’s play.

Advertisement

“Great,” McIlroy said. “Same as he’s been playing the last few months. See ball, hit ball, see putt, hole putt, go to the next. Yeah, he makes the game so simple or makes it look so simple at times for sure.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the tour’s longest hitter and a favorite to win the Masters, had his share of struggles, including losing his drive in the rough on No. 3 and winding up with a triple bogey.

Asked if he was involved in the search for DeChambeau’s missing ball, Jon Rahm summed up the power driver’s day with a two-word response:

“Which one?”

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement