College football roundup: No. 9 Miami holds off upset bid by Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to rally No. 9 Miami to a 25-24 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay very much alive for a spot in the ACC championship game.

Miami scored the game’s final 12 points and held the Hokies (4-4, 4-3 ACC) scoreless on their final five possessions.

King guided the ‘Canes on two long second-half scoring marches. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Cam’Ron Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run, and cut the lead to 24-19 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Miami failed to convert a 2-point conversion.

Miami put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that ended with King throwing a dart to Mark Pope for a 36-yard touchdown to take a 25-24 lead with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter.

King, who rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter, completed 24 of 38.

Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown.

No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws against Michigan State on Saturday. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and hit Ty Fryfogle for two touchdown passes as No. 10 Indiana remained unbeaten with an easy victory.

The Hoosiers (4-0, 4-0) set up a showdown next weekend at Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.

Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t matter much. The Spartans (1-3, 1-3) were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter.

Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards — both career highs. e did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred.

Indiana has won its first four Big Ten games for the first time since 1987, and the Hoosiers beat Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon for only the second time in the last 12 meetings.

Since beating rival Michigan on Oct. 31, the Spartans have lost their last two games by a combined 73-7.

No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells takes a snap during Saturday’s win over Middle Tennessee. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and No. 16 Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.

Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.

“Just a great day,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “A special day.”

Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost, which included most of the Thundering Herd football team. The crash occurred as the team’s plane was returning from a game at East Carolina. There were no survivors.

Wells grew up 50 miles away in Charleston and learned about the Marshall tragedy as a young child. He said this week that playing in the crash’s silver anniversary game was going to be surreal.

After several early overthrows, Wells found his groove and Marshall kept the momentum for good. Wells finished 25 of 37 for 336 yards, all season highs. Two of his TD passes each went to Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson.



No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Kentucky 14

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading Liberty over Western Carolina.

Liberty (8-0) won its 10th consecutive game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards and rushed for 97 yards in eight carries. Kevin Shaa caught two passes for a career-high 137 yards and a touchdown. CJ Daniels added 96 yards and two touchdowns on two catches.

Western Carolina was playing its first game of the season.



No. 25 Louisiana Lafayette 38, South Alabama 10

LAFAYETTE, La. — Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana Lafayette gained 254 yards on the ground, and the Ragin’ Cajuns wrapped up a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title.

Lewis tossed touchdown passes of five yards to Jalen Williams and three yards to Errol Rogers. He also hit running back Trey Ragas for a 25-yard score on a fourth-down conversion, with Ragas narrowly staying inside the left sideline to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Chris Smith and Elijah Mitchell each had touchdowns rushing for Louisiana Lafayette (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt). The Ragin’ Cajuns have won four in a row since falling to No. 15 Coastal Carolina on a last-second field goal.

Desmond Trotter threw for 133 yards and a touchdown for South Alabama (3-5, 2-3).