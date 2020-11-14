Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Masters leaderboard: Live updates as Tiger Woods tries to defend this title

Tiger Woods tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament.
Tiger Woods tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
Live updates from Tiger Woods’ third round at the Masters on Saturday:

Hole No. 2, Pink Dogwood: Par 5, 575 yards

Woods lands in the right-side bunker off the tee.

Hole No. 1, Tea Olive: Par 4, 445 yards | Result: Par | Score: -5 (T17)

Woods’ third round gets off to a rough start after he tees off into the right-side bunker off the green. Out of the bunker, his approach shot lands about 55 feet from the pin. He manages to make par after missing by about four feet on his birdie putt. A decent finish to the hole after a tough start.

Here’s the leaderboard heading into the third round:

Masters leaderboard
(Los Angeles Times)

Woods finished the second round of the 2020 Masters with a one-under-par 71 to remain four shots behind the leaders heading into the third round. He sits at five under for the tournament, tied with Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners.

Five golfers — Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson — sit atop the leaderboard at nine under with the third round getting underway.

Woods will be playing the third round alongside Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.

Be sure to check back for live updates and scores from the third round of the Masters.

