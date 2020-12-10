Browns nominate Myles Garrett for Man of the Year award 13 months after ugly incident
The Cleveland Browns’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is sure to raise some eyebrows.
It’s defensive end Myles Garrett.
In a statement announcing the nomination Thursday morning, the Browns included a list of reasons why Garrett is worthy of this honor. He visited East Africa to help install wells for people in desperate need of clean water. He personally contacted victims of police brutality and their families and paid for the funeral of a man shot and killed during a protest this summer. He helped provide food and other resources to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.
But to many NFL fans, Garrett might be best known for an incident that stands in stark contrast to everything on that list.
During a “Thursday Night Football” game Nov. 14, 2019, Garrett removed the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and used it to strike Rudolph in the head.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL, missing the final six games of the season before being reinstated Feb. 12. He has apologized for the incident but also has alleged that Rudolph directed a racist slur at him beforehand. Rudolph has denied the allegation.
Garrett said this summer that “my life is much bigger than one moment.” All of his generous and socially aware acts listed above occurred after his run-in with Rudolph.
The Browns seemed to acknowledge Garrett’s efforts to put the ugly incident behind him, stating that he “made a concerted effort this year to be more of a vocal leader.”
“His performance on Sundays has been exceptional this season, but the socioeconomic work he has done in our community and abroad will have a more lasting impact,” Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry. “We are proud to have Myles represent our organization, including as our Walter Payton Man of the Year.”
The NFL’s history of confronting crisis is a crisis unto itself. Is there reason to believe the league has the courage to make the hardest decisions about the coronavirus?
Here’s each team’s nominee for the 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award:
Chargers: Isaac Rochell
Rams: Andrew Whitworth
Arizona: Corey Peters
Atlanta: Steven Means
Baltimore: Bradley Bozeman
Buffalo: Harrison Phillips
Carolina: Shaq Thompson
Chicago: Jimmy Graham
Cincinnati: Geno Atkins
Cleveland: Myles Garrett
Dallas: Jaylon Smith
Denver: Justin Simmons
Detroit: Trey Flowers
Green Bay: Corey Linsley
Houston: Michael Thomas
Indianapolis: Jacoby Brissett
Jacksonville: Josh Lambo
Kansas City: Travis Kelce
Las Vegas: Alec Ingold
Miami: Byron Jones
Minnesota: Eric Kendricks
New England: Devin McCourty
New Orleans: Demario Davis
New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson
New York Jets: Pierre Desir
Philadelphia: Rodney McLeod
Pittsburgh: Vance McDonald
San Francisco: Arik Armstead
Seattle: Russell Wilson
Tampa Bay: Mike Evans
Tennessee: Kevin Byard
Washington: Jonathan Allen
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.