Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Pac-12 announces final weekend of games in football season

UCLA's Demetric Felton eludes the tackle of USC's Olaijah Griffin.
UCLA’s Demetric Felton eludes the tackle of USC’s Olaijah Griffin during the first half at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

The Pac-12 Conference has set the schedule for its final weekend of football games.

The conference announced Sunday its teams will play six games, including Washington at No. 15 USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday.

Oregon will face No. 21 Colorado at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday. The winner of that game could slide into a rescheduled title game if the Trojans or Huskies are unable to play due to COVID-19 issues.

Saturday’s games also include Washington State at Utah, Stanford at UCLA, and Arizona State at Oregon State. Arizona will face California at a site and time to be determined. The Wildcats fired coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday following a blowout loss to Arizona State.

Advertisement

The Pac-12 left the schedule for the final weekend of the season open to have flexibility in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has led to cancellations and postponements across the country.

USC earned a spot in the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 2017 by rallying to beat rival UCLA 43-38 on Saturday.

Washington earned its third Pac-12 North title in five years with a complex mess of tiebreakers.

The conference went to a home-hosted model for the championship game this season.

Advertisement

USC Sports

USC set to play Washington in the Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 05: Dylan Morris #9 of the Washington Huskies looks to throw the ball.

USC Sports

USC set to play Washington in the Pac-12 title game

Provided nothing COVID-19-related derails the game, USC will play Washington in the Pac-12 title game next week.

SportsUCLA SportsUSC Sports
Associated Press

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement