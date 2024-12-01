Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Southern California Regional bowl pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1-AA

Newbury Park (14-0) vs. San Diego Lincoln (10-2) at Southwestern College, 8 p.m.

DIVISION 2-AA

Narbonne (7-6) at Oxnard Pacifica (9-4), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3-AA

Murrieta Mesa (10-4) at Bakersfield Frontier (9-4), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4-AA

Lancaster Highland (10-4) at Coalinga (14-0), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 5-AA

Silverado (9-5) at Lakeside El Capitan (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 6-AA

Portola (8-6) vs. King/Drew (11-3) at Harbor College, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 7-AA

Lindsay (9-5) at Chatsworth (9-5), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1-A

Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison (10-4) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2-A

Palos Verdes (9-5) vs. Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at South Torrance, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3-A

Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4-A

St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias (5-9), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 5-A

Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 6-A

Pasadena (8-6) at Spring Valley Monte Vista (8-5), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 7-A

Panorama (8-6) at Whittier Pioneer (9-5), 6 p.m.

Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 13-14. Divisions 5-AA, 6-AA, 6-A, 7-AA, 7-A at Fullerton High; Divisions 4-AA, 4-A, 3-AA, 3-A, 5-A at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach; Divisions 1-AA, 1-A, 2-AA, 2-A at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Southern Section Division 1 champion Santa Ana Mater Dei (12-0) automatically advances to the state Open Division final vs. North Coast Section Open Division champion Concord De La Salle (12-0) at 8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14 at Saddleback.

