High school football: Southern California Regional bowl pairings
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1-AA
Newbury Park (14-0) vs. San Diego Lincoln (10-2) at Southwestern College, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 2-AA
Narbonne (7-6) at Oxnard Pacifica (9-4), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3-AA
Murrieta Mesa (10-4) at Bakersfield Frontier (9-4), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4-AA
Lancaster Highland (10-4) at Coalinga (14-0), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5-AA
Silverado (9-5) at Lakeside El Capitan (10-3), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 6-AA
Portola (8-6) vs. King/Drew (11-3) at Harbor College, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 7-AA
Lindsay (9-5) at Chatsworth (9-5), 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1-A
Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison (10-4) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2-A
Palos Verdes (9-5) vs. Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at South Torrance, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3-A
Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 4-A
St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias (5-9), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 5-A
Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 6-A
Pasadena (8-6) at Spring Valley Monte Vista (8-5), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 7-A
Panorama (8-6) at Whittier Pioneer (9-5), 6 p.m.
Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 13-14. Divisions 5-AA, 6-AA, 6-A, 7-AA, 7-A at Fullerton High; Divisions 4-AA, 4-A, 3-AA, 3-A, 5-A at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach; Divisions 1-AA, 1-A, 2-AA, 2-A at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Southern Section Division 1 champion Santa Ana Mater Dei (12-0) automatically advances to the state Open Division final vs. North Coast Section Open Division champion Concord De La Salle (12-0) at 8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14 at Saddleback.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.