High school football: Southern California Regional bowl pairings

Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 13-14. Divisions 5-AA, 6-AA, 6-A, 7-AA, 7-A at Fullerton High; Divisions 4-AA, 4-A, 3-AA, 3-A, 5-A at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach; Divisions 1-AA, 1-A, 2-AA, 2-A at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Southern Section Division 1 champion Santa Ana Mater Dei (12-0) automatically advances to the state Open Division final vs. North Coast Section Open Division champion Concord De La Salle (12-0) at 8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14 at Saddleback.

Palos Verdes (9-5) vs. Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at South Torrance, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison (10-4) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Portola (8-6) vs. King/Drew (11-3) at Harbor College, 7:30 p.m.

Newbury Park (14-0) vs. San Diego Lincoln (10-2) at Southwestern College, 8 p.m.

