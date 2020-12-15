Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to five-year contract extension with Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates after dunking on the Orlando Magic.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates after dunking on the Orlando Magic on Aug. 29.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning most valuable player tweeted Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, the Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million.

“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Lakers in 1975.

