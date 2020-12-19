Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

College football roundup: Ohio State earns fourth consecutive Big Ten title

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon carries the ball in front of Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell.
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon carries the ball in front of Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell during the Buckeyes’ victory in the Big Ten championship game Saturday.
(AJ Mast / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

INDIANAPOLIS — Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns Saturday, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over No. 15 Northwestern for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

The Buckeyes (6-0) will find out Sunday if they’ve done enough to earn one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. It’s the first time Ohio State has won four consecutive outright conference crowns.

Northwestern (6-2) heads into the bowl season with two losses in its last three games and a second runner-up finish to the Buckeyes in three years.

It was a struggle for Ohio State.

Advertisement

After the Buckeyes settled for a field goal on the game’s first possession, Northwestern running back Cam Porter answered with a 9-yard TD run late in the first quarter. The Buckeyes trailed from that moment until Sermon’s 9-yard run with 2:41 left in the third quarter.

UCLA Sports

Final game could show that UCLA has the horses under Chip Kelly

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins enters the stadium.

UCLA Sports

Final game could show that UCLA has the horses under Chip Kelly

UCLA has gone from bad during Chip Kelly’s first two seasons to borderline electrifying, despite COVID-19 challenges. Is more improvement coming?

The Buckeyes had trailed for all of 5 minutes, 5 seconds this season — until they fell behind for nearly 32 minutes Saturday.

Ohio State added a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Sermon, who had 29 carries, sealed the win with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:03 to go.

Advertisement

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was 12 of 27 with 114 yards and ran 12 times for 35 yards.

Porter finished with 16 carries and 61 yards. Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 24 of 37 with 224 yards but was picked off twice and lost a fumble — all in the second half.

No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13

Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch tackles Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch tackles Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer during the Aggies’ win Saturday.
(Brianna Paciorka / Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

Advertisement

Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.

Mond completed 26 of 32 passes as the Aggies (8-1, No. 5 CFP) finished their regular season and hoped for an upset or two within the CFP’s top four.

USC Sports

Plaschke: Soul-crushing defeats have become the norm for once-mighty Trojans program

Oregon's Hunter Kampmoyer hauls in a touchdown pass in the first quarter despite pressure from USC's Chris Steele on Friday.

USC Sports

Plaschke: Soul-crushing defeats have become the norm for once-mighty Trojans program

The Trojans’ 31-24 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game wiped out the impact of the three previous comeback wins.

More Coverage

Kedon Slovis picks bad time to lose mojo as USC falls to Oregon
Kedon Slovis can’t rally this time in loss to Oregon in Pac-12 title game

Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt’s future as Vols coach.

Advertisement

Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout combined to throw for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Vols.

The Aggies had trouble getting separation in the second half. Up 24-13 at halftime, the Aggies flirted with pulling away in the third quarter, but a red zone interception ended the threat.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement