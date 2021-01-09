Horse dies during training session at Santa Anita

A 5-year-old gelding suffered what is believed to be a fatal cardiac event on Saturday morning at Santa Anita while jogging during a morning workout.

Cali Caliente, winner in three of seven races, was in a light jog on the outside rail when he collapsed and died. A necropsy will be performed.

The death did not appear to be the result of exertion, but since it happened on the racing surface it will be counted as a racing or training death by the California Horse Racing Board. It would be the second at Santa Anita since the season started on Dec. 26.

Cali Caliente’s last race was a second-place finish in an allowance at Del Mar on Nov. 13. He was trained by Eric Kruljac and owned by Dennis and Norine Grenier, who also bred the horse. The Cal-bred thoroughbred had earned $142,420.