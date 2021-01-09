Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Horse dies during training session at Santa Anita

Horses run in front of empty stands in the second race at Santa Anita Park on March 14, 2020.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
A 5-year-old gelding suffered what is believed to be a fatal cardiac event on Saturday morning at Santa Anita while jogging during a morning workout.

Cali Caliente, winner in three of seven races, was in a light jog on the outside rail when he collapsed and died. A necropsy will be performed.

The death did not appear to be the result of exertion, but since it happened on the racing surface it will be counted as a racing or training death by the California Horse Racing Board. It would be the second at Santa Anita since the season started on Dec. 26.

Cali Caliente’s last race was a second-place finish in an allowance at Del Mar on Nov. 13. He was trained by Eric Kruljac and owned by Dennis and Norine Grenier, who also bred the horse. The Cal-bred thoroughbred had earned $142,420.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

