Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Horse dies during race at Santa Anita; jockey Desormeaux transported to the hospital

Horses race at Santa Anita Park in November 2019.
(Joe Scarnici / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Santa Anita had its first racing fatality on its main dirt track in more than a year on Saturday when Scat’s Choice broke down during a six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies. Jockey Kent Desormeaux was thrown from the horse and was moving all extremities after the fall.

However, Desormeaux was complaining of hip pain and was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena for further evaluation.

Scat’s Choice was about halfway through the race when she suffered the fatal injury. There was no immediate report on the cause of the injury. It was the third death at Santa Anita since the racing season began Dec. 26. One of the fatalities was a sudden death, which is often associated with cardiac issues.

Sports

Knicks Go extends winning streak with victory in Pegasus World Cup

Joel Rosario celebrates after Knicks Go won the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race.

Sports

Knicks Go extends winning streak with victory in Pegasus World Cup

Knicks Go continued his winning streak, cruising to victory in the $3-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.
Advertisement

It was the filly’s first race at Santa Anita, having previously run in Ohio and West Virginia. She was running for a claiming tag of $25,000 in a race that had a purse of $36,000. Vann Belvoir was her trainer. It was her 10th race, with one win and two seconds. She had earned $29,998.

Santa Anita did not have any racing deaths on its main dirt track in 2020.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement