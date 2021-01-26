Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Santa Anita cancels Friday race program in anticipation of rain

Santa Anita Park
Santa Anita Park has canceled Friday’s racing program in anticipation of rain that could compromise the racing surfaces.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Santa Anita has canceled Friday’s racing program in anticipation of rain that could compromise the racing surfaces. It also moved two turf stakes races from this weekend to next. Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday and Sunday.

The Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes, a 1¼-mile turf race originally scheduled for Saturday, will be run Feb. 6. Sunday’s $75,000 Baffle Stakes, a 6½ furlong turf stakes, will now be run Feb. 5. Other races that were scheduled for Friday will be spread out over next weekend’s cards.

According to weather.com, there is at least a 70% chance of rain Thursday and Friday, with rain chances diminishing greatly on Saturday and Sunday.

“The models are showing us three straight days of rain, with the heaviest hitting around noon on Friday,” said Nate Newby, general manager at Santa Anita. “We’ve discussed it with our stakeholders and canceling Friday in advance provides horsemen, fans and employees the best scenario to plan accordingly.”

Advertisement

Santa Anita has been proactive in its weather-related track surface management since the spike in horse fatalities in the winter and spring of 2019. While no direct cause of the deaths was determined, it was believed wet weather and management of the surface could have been factors. Since then, Santa Anita has been quick to cancel racing in the face of bad weather and even started writing race cards without turf racing if rain was forecast.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement