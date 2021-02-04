Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

A rainy Super Bowl? Bruce Arians isn’t worried about Tom Brady slipping up

Raymond James Stadium
Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
By Emmanuel MorganStaff Writer 
The NFL navigated a slew of challenges this season, mostly stemming from coronavirus concerns. But one more hiccup may be in the forecast on the season’s last day.

Weather reports call for 55% chance of rain Sunday in Tampa ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with wind gusts of up to 12 mph. Though teams have played in worse conditions, the elements are far from ideal for what will be the biggest game of the year.

With the rain is expected to clear up in the afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he was more concerned with wind, which will affect the passing and kicking game.

Chargers

Quarterback Tom Brady, in his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, played in harsher, colder conditions. Arians is confident with Brady’s preparation, and with other players wearing the right equipment.

“Tom has played in every weather there is,” Arians said. “For our guys, just proper shoes, proper gloves if you’re handling a wet ball.”

Sports
Emmanuel Morgan

Emmanuel Morgan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in October 2019, his work appeared in the Charlotte Observer and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Morgan is a graduate of Elon University and a native of Charlotte, N.C.

